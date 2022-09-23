Sussex travel: Your evening update for Friday, September 23

In Horsham, there is partially blocked and heavy traffic due to a crash on the A24 Southbound, from the A264 Great Daux Roundabout to the B2237 Worthing Road at Hop Oast Park And Ride Roundabout.

The AA say the vehicle involved is awaiting recovery.

There are severe delays on the roads of Chichester, with vehicles waiting for 18 minutes on the Portfield Roundabout Westbound, between the Chichester By Pass and A27 Whyke Roundabout.

Sussex travel

There are also severe delays of ten minutes and increasing on the Whyke Roundabout Eastbound at the A27 Chichester By-Pass.

The A259 Marine Drive is partially blocked both ways with slow traffic due to a crash near the B2123 High Street.

There is also slow traffic on the West Street One Way Street near Pelham Road due to a crash.

The B2123 Falmer Road is just passable due to flooding both ways around Warren Road. The AA says smaller vehicles may struggle in that area.

In Worthing, there are delays of seven minutes and easing on the Crockhurst Hill Eastbound between the A27 Crockhurst Hill and A27 Upper Brighton Road.