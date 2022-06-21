Sussex Travel: your evening update for June 21

Delays of five minutes and increasing have been reported on Whyke Roundabout, eastbound between the A27 Chichester Bypass and the Bognor Bridge roundabout.

Outside Littlehampton, heavy traffic has been reported on the A259 Crookthorn Lane, both ways at Church Lane.

Delays of six minutes and easing have been reported on A27 The Causeway, near Arundel, eastbound between the A27 and Station Road.

Easing delays of three minutes have been reported on Grove Lodge Roundabout, westbound between Upper Brighton Road and Warren Road. The average speed is ten miles per hour.

Severe delays of ten minutes and increasing have been reported on the A27 Old Shoreham Road, westbound to Upper Shoreham Road and Grinstead Lane.

Six minute delays have been reported on the A24 London Road near Washington. The average speed is ten miles per hour.

In Worthing eight minute delays have been reported on Kingsway, Westbound.

Outside Worthing, congestion has been reported to Falmer Road. The congestion continues up to Warren Road, eastbound.

Delays of eight minutes and increasing have been reported on Ranscombe Hill in East Sussex. The average speed is ten miles per hour.

In Newhaven, delays of five minutes have been reported on the A259, Brighton Road, westbound between Avis Road. The average speed is five miles per hour.

One minute delays have been reported on London Road between Briers Avenue and Battle Road. The average speed is five miles per hour.

Delays of five minutes have been reported on the Great Daux Roundabout and the Moorhead Roundabout. The average speed is ten minutes.

Delays are expected across Sussex thanks to industrial action by railway and transport workers today, Thursday and Sunday.

Many services are closed entirely, but a number of limited services are running to London Victoria. For more information, click here.