A27 Chichester: Severe delays of 26 minutes and delays increasing on A27 Chichester Bypass eastbound between A27 (Emsworth services) and A286 Stockbridge Road (Stockbridge roundabout). Average speed five mph.

Stockbridge roundabout, Chichester: Severe delays of eleven minutes on Stockbridge roundabout westbound between A27 Chichester Bypass and A27 (Fishbourne roundabout). Average speed five mph.

Bognor Road roundabout, Chichester: Delays of two minutes on Bognor Road roundabout eastbound between A27 Chichester Bypass (Whyke roundabout) and A27. Average speed 15 mph.

Sussex traffic

A286 Birdham: Reports of slow traffic due to crash, a motorbike and a vehicle involved on A286 Main Road both ways near Church Lane.

A27 Arundel: Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on A27 The Causeway eastbound between A27 and Station Road. Average speed 15 mph.

Grove Lodge roundabout, Worthing: Delays of two minutes and delays easing on Grove Lodge roundabout eastbound between A27 Warren Road and A27. Average speed 15 mph.

A259 Brighton: Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on A259 Kingsway eestbound between Royal Crescent and Third Avenue. Average speed ten mph.