Sussex travel: Your evening update for Monday, June 13

Congestion and heavy traffic is affecting some roads in Sussex this evening.

In St Leonards there are reports of queueing traffic on A21 Sedlescombe Road North southbound near the car dealership, according to the AA.

There are also reported delays on A2100 Hastings Road southbound near Cedarwood House care home turn off in the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in place.

Traffic news

Heavy traffic is being reported on A259 eastbound at B2095.

There is also very slow traffic on A22 southbound around Camberlot Road, near Hailsham, in the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in place.

Delays on the A259 both ways at B2109 (Newhaven Swing Bridge) are being reported by the AA. The Congestion to Lewes Road is also queuing southbound.

In Lewes, there is also queueing traffic due to an earlier crash on A27 eastbound between A26 (Southerham Roundabout) and A26 (Beddingham Roundabout).

Very slow traffic on A259 Marine Drive eastbound at B2123 High Street in being reported by the AA in Brighton.

There are delays on A27 Old Shoreham Road westbound at A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout).

There are also reports of a cow on the road on B2183 Beggar's Wood Road from North Common Road to A275. Motorists should approach with care, the AA said.