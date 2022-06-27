Sussex travel: Your evening update for Monday, June 27

Sussex Travel

Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on Portfield Roundabout Westbound between Chichester By Pass and A27 Chichester By-Pass (Whyke Roundabout). Average speed is five miles per hour.

Delays of two minutes on A27 Chichester By-Pass Westbound between Watery Lane and A286 Stockbridge Road (Stockbridge Roundabout). Average speed is five miles per hour.

Delays of two minutes on A27 Westbound in West Sussex. Average speed is ten miles per hour.

In Brighton a road is closed due to water main work on Addison Road between Osmond Road and Julian Road.

Also in Brighton the road is closed due to construction work on Pelham Street One Way Street from A270 Cheapside to B2119 / Pelham Street / Pelham Square.

In Hastings the road is closed due to construction on Stockleigh Road both ways from Carisbrooke Road to Silchester Road.

In Eastbourne the road is closed due to gas main work on Mountney Road between Green Street and Milton Road.

Severe delays of eleven minutes on High Street Westbound in Lancing.

Delays of seven minutes and delays easing on Crockhurst Hill Eastbound between A27 Crockhurst Hill and A27 Upper Brighton Road. Average speed is ten miles per hour.