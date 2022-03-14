Sussex travel: Your evening update for Monday, March 14

Here’s your evening travel update for Sussex on Monday, March 14.

By India Wentworth
Monday, 14th March 2022, 5:23 pm
Updated Monday, 14th March 2022, 5:55 pm

The A23 near Brighton between the junctions with the A273 and A281 – there are roadworks planned from 8pm–6am from today until Saturday (March 19).

The A27 between junctions with the A29 north and the A284 Arundel West – there are emergency barrier repairs planned from 8pm tonight until 6am tomorrow (Tuesday, March 15).

Near Rye, the A259 between junctions with the A268 and the A2101 – there are emergency roadworks planned from 8pm tonight until 5am tomorrow.

A number of Stagecoach services across Hastings have been cancelled. Please check the app.

Network Rail confirmed point failures are causing issues between Ford and Littlehampton.

