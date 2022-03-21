Sussex travel: Your evening update for Monday, March 21

Here’s your evening travel update for Sussex on Monday, March 21.

There is traffic on the Chichester Bypass in both directions.

Delays are expected eastbound on the A27 approaching Arundel.

Traffic news

Emergency roadworks are taking place on the A27 in both directions between the junctions with the A24 North and the A24 South until 11pm on March 23.

One lane will be closed from 8pm tonight until 5am tomorrow on the A23 in both directions between the junctions with the A273 and the A27.

The closure is for emergency barrier repairs.

A lane will also be closed on the A23 southbound between the A2300 and the A273 during the same time due to emergency barrier repairs.

Roadworks are expected to cause disruptions on the A21 in both directions between the junctions with the A2100 north of Battle and the A28.