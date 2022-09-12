Sussex travel: Your evening update for Monday, September 12
Here is your update for travel in Sussex on the evening of Monday, September 12.
According to the AA, there are reports of delays on A259 Wallsend Road both ways at B2191 High Street in the construction area due to temporary traffic lights in operation.
In Brighton, the road is partially blocked with heavy traffic due to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Whitehawk Way both ways at Coolham Drive.
The AA is reporting slow traffic on A259 High Street both ways at A283 Old Shoreham Road (The Bridge Inn roundabout) in the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in place.
There are also reports of a collision on A24 Broadwater Road around Queen Street.
Delays are being reported on A286 Main Road Southbound at B2198 Bell Lane in the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in place.
There are also reports of an accident on St Leonard's Road around Sandeman Way in Horsham.