Sussex travel: Your evening update for Monday, September 26

Here’s your evening travel update for Sussex on Monday, September 26.

By Lawrence Smith
Monday, 26th September 2022, 6:00 pm

Worthing – there are delays of six minutes on the A27 westbound between Dankton Lane and Pines Avenue.

Lancing – delays of four minutes (increasing) on the A27 Old Shoreham Road westbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Holmbush turn off) and A2025 Grinstead Lane.

Shoreham – Harbour Way is closed due to water main work between Anchor Close and Winterton Way.

Eastbourne – temporary traffic signals at Ashburnham Road due to telecoms work at Prideaux Road.

