Sussex travel: Your evening update for Monday, September 26
Here’s your evening travel update for Sussex on Monday, September 26.
Worthing – there are delays of six minutes on the A27 westbound between Dankton Lane and Pines Avenue.
Lancing – delays of four minutes (increasing) on the A27 Old Shoreham Road westbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Holmbush turn off) and A2025 Grinstead Lane.
Shoreham – Harbour Way is closed due to water main work between Anchor Close and Winterton Way.
Eastbourne – temporary traffic signals at Ashburnham Road due to telecoms work at Prideaux Road.