Sussex travel: your evening update for Saturday, February 12

Southern Rail have announced that there will be rail replacement buses between Three Bridges and Brighton this Saturday and Sunday (February 12-13).

Worthing – roadworks are planned on the A27 westbound between the A2025 and A24 near Worthing (east), and eastbound. They will be in place from 8pm tonight until 5am tomorrow.

Sussex travel

A27 Falmer – lanes are closed for construction on the A27 Falmer Hill westbound from A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout) to the B2123 The Drove (Rottingdean Junction). There is now queueing traffic in the construction area.

A259 Brighton – there is traffic congestion on the A259 Kings Road around the i360 and the Brighton Pier.

A259 Eastbourne – there are temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on the A259 Church Street near New Place.

A259 temporary traffic signals are in place for water mains work on the A259 East Dean Road from Crowlink Lane to Upper Street.

B2118 Hurstpierpoint – there is construction on the B2118 near Elm House, which has required temporary traffic signals.

Ashington – Gas main work is taking place on London Road and temporary traffic signals are being used near Ashdene Gardens.

A281 Leonardslee – there are also temporary traffic signals for telecoms work on the A281 Long Hill near Leonardslee Gardens.