Sussex travel: Your evening update for Saturday February 19

Traffic has now been released on the M23 southbound in Sussex between junction 10a and 11 near Crawley. One lane remains closed at this time.
Expect traffic around Brighton’s Amex Stadium. The match against Burnley is expected to finish at 4.45pm.
In Hastings, due to staff sickness Stagecoach has had to cancel a number of journeys. Please check the app for updates.
Southern Rail has confirmed no trains are able to stop at Chichester in either direction and no trains can run between Horsham and Epsom via Dorking.
Buses will replace trains between Three Bridges and Brighton/Lewes February 19-27 and March 5-6 as Network Rail carries out improvement works.