Lewes drivers ‘devastated’ after school taxi contract handed to Essex firm

Emergency services called to house fire in Polegate

News you can trust since 1837

Emergency services called to house fire in Polegate

Seaford nurse living in ‘constant pain’ due to abdominal adhesions dreams of walking her dog again

Tripadvisor names two East Sussex restaurants in list of top 10 places in UK for brunch

Duck found with neck injury dies in ‘horrific’ Hellingly Country Park incident

‘Reaching carbon neutrality by 2030 just not achievable but East Sussex County Council has a plan’

Concerns over Brighton’s placement of homeless in East Sussex ‘not adequately addressed’

Love Island contestant describes hometown of Ditchling: “Everything is closed by like 5pm”

Lewes-based officer used police vehicle while off-duty to go shopping and for a walk

Lewes drivers ‘devastated’ after school taxi contract handed to Essex firm