Sussex travel: your evening update for Saturday, June 25

There could be traffic in and around Chichester and the A27 in West Sussex this evening due to the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Heavy traffic has been seen on the Chichester Bypass heading towards Bognor Road Roundabout from Portfield Roundabout.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is also slight traffic eastbound on the A259 by Angmering Railway Station.

Traffic stock image

Motorists are expected to face delays in both directions on the A259 between Hove and Brighton due to a slight build-up of traffic.

Roadworks are set to take place on the M25 clockwise between junction seven and eight, and anticlockwise between junctions nine and seven, according to National Highways.

Two of four lanes will be closed from 10pm-5am.