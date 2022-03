Here’s your evening travel update for Sussex on Saturday, March 5.

The entry slip road onto the A23 southbound from the A272 is closed from 8pm tonight until 5am tomorrow, according to National Highways.

There is traffic northbound on Brighton Road and Crawley Avenue in Crawley.

Traffic news

A small build-up of traffic has been seen on the A27 in both directions by Worthing.

There is also traffic in both directions on the A259 in Brighton.