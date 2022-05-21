A259 Rye – this road is closed for crash investigation work after a collision and there is a detour in operation. The A259 is closed both ways from Skinners Roundabout to Brenzett Roundabout.

Brighton & Hove City Council bas announced that Trafalgar Road in Portslade will be closed to northbound traffic between Shelldale Road and Victoria Road this weekend. The council said this is due to urgent works being carried out by UK Power Networks. A diversionary route will be in place from 8am today.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crawley – temporary traffic signals are in place on Tollgate Hill at William Morris Way due to electricity work.

Sussex traffic and travel

Uckfield – One of two lanes is closed on the B2102 due to electricity Work on Framfield Road Southbound at New Town.