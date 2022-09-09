Sussex travel: your evening update for September 9

Delays of five minutes and increasing have been reported on The Causeway, Eastbound between the A27 and Station Road. The average speed is ten miles per hour.

Delays of nine minutes and increasing have been reported on Upper Brighton Road, westbound between Berriedale Drive and Broadwater Street West. Average speed is reported to be ten miles per hour.

Delays of nine minutes and increasing have been reported on Upper Brighton Road, eastbound in West Sussex. The average speed is ten miles per hour.

Sussex travel

Delays of four minutes have been reported on Old Shoreham Road, westbound between Upper Shoreham Road and Grinstead Lane. The average speed is 15 miles per hour.

Delays of three minutes and easing have been reported on Ranscombe Hill eastbound in East Sussex. The average speed is ten miles per hour.

Delays of two minutes have been reported on Polegate Bypass, westbound between the A27 and Polegate Road. The average speed is five miles per hour.

Delays of three minutes and easing have been reported on the A27 westbound between and the Golden Jubilee roundabout. The average speed is five miles per hour.

Delays of two minutes and increasing have been reported on the A27, eastbound in East Sussex. The average speed is ten miles per hour.

Queuing traffic has been reported on Sedlescombe Road Northbound around Ledsham Avenue, in the construction area. Temporary traffic lights have been installed.