Sussex travel: Your evening update for Sunday, February 13

Southern Rail have announced that there will be rail replacement buses between Three Bridges and Brighton this Saturday and Sunday (February 12-13).

There will also be a bus replacement service between Hastings and Ashford International.

Your morning travel update for Saturday (February 13)

Engineering work is taking place between Hastings and Ashford International, resulting in the closure of some lines.

The routes affected are between London Victoria and Brighton and Ore, and also between Eastbourne and Ashford International.

There will be no service on the Gatwick Express between London Victoria and Gatwick Airport. There is a significant staff shortage because of coronavirus restrictions.

A27 Polegate Bypass - Restrictions due to long-term construction on A27 Polegate Bypass both ways between A22 Polegate Road (Cop Hall Roundabout) and A2270 (Eastbourne turn-off). A variety of cones, lane closures and temporary traffic lights. Expect delays.

B2159 Hastings - Road closed due to construction on B2159 Battle Road both ways from Menzies Road to A21 London Road

Piccadilly Lane Mayfield - Road closed due to water main work on Piccadilly Lane from East Street to Newick Lane.

Burnt Oak Road Uckfield - Road closed due to gas main work on Burnt Oak Road from High Broom Road to Fordbrook Hill.

Stone Cross Road Crowborough - Road closed due to gas main work on Stone Cross Road from Alderbrook Close to High Broom Road.

A27 Brighton - Lane closed due to construction on A27 Falmer Hill Westbound from A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout) to B2123 The Drove (Falmer / Rottingdean Junction).

School Road Hove - Road closed due to construction on School Road both ways between Portland Road and Marmion Road.

Marine Crescent Worthing - Single alternate line traffic due to telecoms work on Marine Crescent at Alinora Avenue.

A259 Littlehampton - Traffic shift and speed restriction of 40 mph due to long-term construction on A259 Littlehampton Road both ways between the Body Shop Roundabout and A280 Angmering Bypass (Blue Star Roundabout).