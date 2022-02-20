Sussex travel: Your evening update for Sunday February 20

Sussex traffic and travel

A259 Claremont Road in Seaford is now clear following an earlier incident.

Newhaven to Dieppe ferry scheduled for tonight at 10.30pm has been cancelled. Next arrival in Newhaven is 9pm tonight. Next departure from Newhaven is 10am tomorrow (Monday, February 21).

Southern Rail is asking people not to travel tomorrow as strong winds are expected to affect services south of London. A 50mph speed restriction will be in place on all trains running on the Southern region until 4pm.

The railway line between Ore and Ashford International has reopened which affects services to Eastbourne and Rye.