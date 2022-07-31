Sussex travel: Your evening update for Sunday, July 31

-

Bexhill’s Pebsham Lane is closed to traffic due to gas works. Stagecoach service 98 will be diverted.

Some Stagecoach services in Hastings have been cancelled. Check the app first.

The A27 at Firle near Lewes – delays are likely this weekend due to the ‘Firle Beacon: Rally, Sprint and Supercar Festival’.

Rail services have now returned to normal at Brighton following a trespasser on the tracks earlier today.