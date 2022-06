Sussex traffic and travel

Pevensey Level crossing barriers are reported as open to traffic again as they were previously shut due to a power outage. However, there are still rail disruption and no trains between Hastings and Eastbourne.

Some Stagecoach services in Hastings have been cancelled. Check the app for updates.

No bikes are permitted on Gatwick Express, Southern or Thameslink trains leaving Brighton stations.