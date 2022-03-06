Sussex travel: Your evening update for Sunday, March 6

Here’s your evening travel update for Sussex on Sunday, March 6.

Buses will once again replace trains between Three Bridges and Brighton, and Three Bridges and Lewes today as Network Rail carries out ‘major improvement works’.

A lane will be closed from 8pm tonight until 5am tomorrow on the A27 in both directions by the junction with the A24 South.

Traffic news

One of three lanes will also be closed in both directions on the A27 between the junctions with the A293 and A283 due to emergency barrier repairs.

The closure will be in place from 8pm–5am.

One of two lanes will be closed on the A27 eastbound between the A2025 and the junction with the A283 because of emergency barrier repairs.

The closure will also be in place from 8pm–5am.

Roadworks are planned to take place from 6pm–6am in both directions on the A259 between the junctions with the A269 Bexhill West and the A27.