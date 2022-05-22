Hassocks – Traffic is slow on A273 Brighton Road from The Jack and Jill Inn to Hassocks Football Club. Temporary traffic lights are in place due to construction.
Arundel – there are delays of six minutes, which are increasing on Chichester Road Eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27 The Causeway.
Horsham B2237 – there are temporary traffic signals in place for drainage works on B2237 Worthing Road near Horsham Football Club.
Crawley – temporary traffic signals are in place on Tollgate Hill at William Morris Way due to electricity work.
Uckfield – One of two lanes is closed on the B2102 due to electricity Work on Framfield Road Southbound at New Town.
Hailsham – there is gas main work with temporary traffic signals on A295 South Road at Diplocks Way.
