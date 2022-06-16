Sussex travel: Your evening update for Thursday, June 16

A road is closed following a collision in which a pedestrian died.

The AA said recovery work is taking place on The Green in St Leonards both ways between Hollington Park Road and Gillsmans Hill.

Accident investigations have finished but vehicles are being recovered.

Traffic news

Elsewhere, queueing traffic is being reported on the A21 Sedlescombe Road North southbound.

The road is partially blocked with heavy traffic due to a stalled truck on the A27 Polegate bypass at A22 Polegate Road (Cophall Roundabout).

There are reports of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on the A23 Crawley Avenue at A2220 Horsham Road (Cheals Roundabout).

There are reports of a collision involving two vehicles on the A22 around Batts Bridge Roundabout in Maresfield.

There is queueing traffic on the A264 eastbound around B2195 Crawley Road (Moorhead Roundabout).