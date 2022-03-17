Sussex travel: Your evening update for Thursday, March 17

A23/A273 at Pyecombe – report of sheep in the carriageway.

A24 northbound from the Hop Cast roundabout in Horsham – closed for ongoing bridge repairs. Diversion via the A272 Buckbarn crossroads westbound and A29 and A264 northbound.

A259 southbound at Merston – roadworks with temporary lights continue to cause delays.

Sussex traffic and travel

Whyke Road in Chichester remains closed both ways at the level crossing barriers following an earlier incident.

A27 westbound there is queuing traffic from the Portfield to the Bognor Bridge roundabout in Chichester.

Oving Road remains closed both ways from the A27 junction for roadworks.

A21 Kent Street southbound there is queuing traffic towards the Ridge West junction at Hastings.

In Worthing, A2031 Offington Lane is partly blocked southbound due to an incident involving a lorry around the A2032 Littlehampton Road.

A21 Kent Street at Sedlescombe North of Hastings – closed both ways tonight from 8pm until 6am tomorrow (Friday, March 17). Diversion via the A2100 Battle and Mountfield.

A27 at the Southwick Tunnel – scheduled to close both ways tonight from 8pm until 6am tomrrow. Diversion via the A293 Hangleton Link Road and A270 Old Shoreham Road in both directions.

A24 northbound from the Hop Oast roundabout in Horsham – road closed for repairs to the Railway Bridge expect delays for up to 10 days.

The A23 near Brighton between the junctions with the A273 and A281 – there are roadworks planned from 8pm–6am from today until Saturday (March 19).