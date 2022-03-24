Sussex travel: Your evening update for Thursday, March 24

Here’s your evening travel update for Sussex on Thursday, March 24.

Two lanes will be closed southbound on the M23 at junctions J10 and J9 due to roadworks.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The closure will be in place from 8pm–6am.

Traffic news

The M23 southbound will also have two lanes closed between junctions J8 and J10.

Roadworks are planned to go ahead between 8pm–6am.

Heavy traffic has been seen in both directions on the A22 between Felbridge and East Grinstead.

There is also queuing traffic southbound on the A22 by Whitesmith.

Roadworks are expected to cause disruptions on the A21 in both directions between the junctions with the A2100 north of Battle and the A28.