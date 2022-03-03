Sussex travel: Your evening update for Thursday, March 3

There is no service on the Gatwick Express between Gatwick Airport and London Victoria.
A264 - Horsham: Heavy traffic on A264 Eastbound at Rusper Road (Rusper Road roundabout).
A27 - Chichester: Queuing traffic on A27 Chichester By-Pass at A259 (Bognor Bridge Roundabout). On approach to the roundabout.
A259 - Littlehampton: Queuing traffic on A259 Worthing Road Eastbound before The Body Shop Roundabout.
Grove Lodge Roundabout - near Worthing: Delays of two minutes and delays easing on Grove Lodge Roundabout Westbound between A27 Upper Brighton Road and A27 Warren Road (Offington Corner). Average speed ten mph.
A27 - Worthing: Delays of one minute on A27 Upper Brighton Road Westbound between Church Lane and Beeches Avenue. Average speed 15 mph.
A27 - near Lancing: Delays of six minutes and delays easing on A27 Upper Brighton Road Westbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off) and Grand Avenue. Average speed 15 mph.
A27 - near Lancing: Slow traffic on A27 Old Shoreham Road Westbound at A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout).
B2123 - near Nuffield Health Hospital: Delays on B2123 Falmer Road Southbound around Warren Road. Usual delays up to the lights in the centre of Woodingdean.
A26 - Lewes: Heavy traffic on A26 Southbound at A27 (Southerham Roundabout).
A27 - Stone Cross: Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on A27 Westbound between A27 and A22 (Golden Jubilee Roundabout). Average speed five mph.
A2100 - Hastings: Slow traffic on A2100 Junction Road around B2093 The Ridge. In the construction area. Temporary lights are in place.
