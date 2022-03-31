Sussex travel: Your evening update for Thursday, March 31

Here’s your evening travel update for Sussex on Thursday, March 31.

There is a build-up of traffic on the A27 westbound by Worthing.

Queuing traffic has also been seen westbound on Old Shoreham Road approaching Lancing.

Traffic news

Roadworks will close one lane on the A27 eastbound between the A2025 and the A283.

Disruptions are expected until 11.59pm on July 18.

Roadworks will take place on the A27 westbound between the A24 North and the A280.

Motorists are expected to face disruptions everyday between 7.30pm–6am until April 4.

At around 3pm on social media Stagecoach said Marline Road, Hastings was closed due to a collision.

The stagecoach spokesperson said, “Service 22A will divert via Wishing Tree Rbt, Service 23 will divert via Wishing Tree Road, Service 98 will divert via Old Church Road.”

Emergency roadside drain works are planned on the A259 in both directions between the A2101 and the junction with the A268.