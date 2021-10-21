Sussex travel: your evening update for Thursday, October 21

Delays of up to a minute have been reported on Rowan Way, westbound to South Bersted. The average speed is just 15 miles per hour.

Delays of three minutes and increasing have been reported on Whyke roundabout, Eastbound to the Chichester Bypass. The average speed is ten mph.

Delays of two minutes and increasing have been reported on the Fishbourne roundabout, Eastbound to the Chichester Bypass. The average speed is ten mph.

Tonight's travel update

Delays of five minutes have been reported on The Causeway, Eastbound towards Station Road outside Arundel. The average speed is 15 mph.

Traffic going southbound on the A27 Arundel Road is experiencing delays.

Delays of eight minutes have been reported on New Road between Ancren Close and Station Road.

Severe delays of 17 minutes and more have been reported between Findon Road and Findon roundabout going both ways from Findon to Worthing. The average speed is just five mph.

Delays of three minutes and more have been reported between Upper Brighton Road and Church Lane. The average speed is ten mph.

Severe delays of 14 minutes and increasing have been reported between Old Shoreham Road and Upper Shoreham Road. The average speed is ten mph.

Delays of six minutes and more are increasing westbound on High Street in Shoreham-By-Sea. The average speed is ten mph.

Delays of four minutes and increasing have been reported on Kingsway, westbound between Brills Lane and Grand Avenue. The average speed is ten mph.

Delays of up to nine minutes have been reported Eastbound between The Drove and Brighton Road. The average speed is 15 mph.

Delays of five minutes and more have been reported on South Way and Bridge Street near Newhaven. The average speed is five mph.

Delays of up to two minutes have been reported between Church Street, Upperton Road and Victoria Drive. The average speed is ten mph.

Severe delays of up to ten minutes have been reported on Sedlescombe Road both ways between Old Roar Road near Hastings. The average speed is ten mph.

Following a fault with the signalling system, services between Hurst Green and Uckfield are expected to be disrupted. Cancellations and delays may still occur on such services until 7pm tonight.

Planned engineering works are also due to affect a number of late night services. Buses will replace late night trains between Brighton and Worthing/ Littlehampton.

Services from Hastings to Ashford International will be similarly effected, with buses replacing trains after 10.30pm.

Late night services between Purley and Haywards Heath will also be affected, causing changes to the timetable.