Sussex travel: Your evening update for Thursday, September 15
Here is your update for travel in Sussex on the evening of Thursday, September 15.
There are reports of delays on one road in Sussex due to a rolled over car.
The AA said the road blocked with delays due to the incident on New Road both ways from Claypit Lane to Fordwater Road just outside Chichester.
There is congestion to Pook Lane and the A285. Claypit Lane and Kennel Hill are also slow in both directions, the AA said.
Elsewhere there are reports of delays on A26 Southbound at Cobdown Lane in the construction area due to temporary traffic lights.
Slow traffic is being reported on the A22 London Road Northbound at Windmill Lane, East Grinstead in the construction area. Temporary traffic lights in place.
There are also reports of queueing traffic due to a collision between a car and a motorbike involved on the A27 Chichester bypass both ways at A259 (Bognor Bridge Roundabout).