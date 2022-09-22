Sussex travel: Your evening update for Thursday, September 22

Southern Rail is reporting that a person has been hit by a train between East Croydon and Gatwick Airport.

The rail operator says all lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident and service information will follow shortly.

Services are also being disrupted through to Horsham due to a fault on a train.

Sussex travel

According to Southern Rail, some of the lines through this station are currently blocked.

On the roads, there is partially blocked and queueing traffic due to multi-vehicle crash on the A27 Warren Road both ways between the A24 Findon Road and Links Road.

As a result, there are severe delays of twelve minutes on the Sompting By-Pass Westbound between the A27 Upper Brighton Road and Warren Road.

In Crawley, there is one lane closed due to stalled van on the M23 Southbound from J9 at Gatwick Airport to J10 A264 at Copthorne Way (Crawley).