Sussex travel: your evening update for Tuesday, April 19

Delays of six minutes and increasing have been reported on the A27 Old Shoreham Road, westbound between Upper Shoreham Road and Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout). The average speed is ten miles per hour.

Delays have been reported in a construction area on A273 Brighton Road at the Jack and Jill pub.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Disruption is expected on Southern Railway lines between East Croydon and Gatwick Airport due to a trespass incident.

Sussex Travel