Sussex traffic and travel

A270 Portslade – there is a traffic signal failure on the A270 Old Shoreham Road at B2193 Trafalgar Road, according to AA Traffic News but traffic is reportedly coping well.
A259 near Shoreham – there are delays on the A259 Brighton Road westbound near the Longshore Pub. Temporary lights are in place due to construction.
A22 Lower Dicker – there are queues for four miles on the A22 Southbound at Coldharbour Road.
A259 Hastings – there are temporary traffic signals due to water main work on the A259 White Rock near Robertson Street.
A27 near Lewes – there are delays of six minutes but the delays are easing on the A27 Ranscombe Hill eastbound.
A27 Arundel – there are delays of nine minutes on The Causeway eastbound.
Chichester – there are increasing delays on the Fishbourne Roundabout eastbound between the A27 and A27 Chichester By-Pass (Stockbridge Roundabout).