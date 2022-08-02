A270 Portslade – there is a traffic signal failure on the A270 Old Shoreham Road at B2193 Trafalgar Road, according to AA Traffic News but traffic is reportedly coping well.

A259 near Shoreham – there are delays on the A259 Brighton Road westbound near the Longshore Pub. Temporary lights are in place due to construction.

A22 Lower Dicker – there are queues for four miles on the A22 Southbound at Coldharbour Road.

Sussex traffic and travel

A259 Hastings – there are temporary traffic signals due to water main work on the A259 White Rock near Robertson Street.

A27 near Lewes – there are delays of six minutes but the delays are easing on the A27 Ranscombe Hill eastbound.

A27 Arundel – there are delays of nine minutes on The Causeway eastbound.