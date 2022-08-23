Sussex travel: Your evening update for Tuesday, August 23

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A27 eastbound at Tangmere – broken down vehicle means the road partly blocked.

A22 at Golden Cross – roadworks with temporary lights continue to cause delays especially southbound.

A27 at Fishbourne – partly blocked by a broken down vehicle on the Fishbourne Roundabout at the A259 Cathedral Way.

Sussex traffic and travel news

A27 at Arundel – queuing traffic eastbound towards the Ford Road roundabout.

A29 northbound towards the Whiteways Lodge roundabout – ongoing incident reported with severe delays as a result.

A27 Chichester bypass – queuing traffic both ways between the Fishbourne and Stockbridge roundabouts and westbound towards the Bognor Bridge roundabout.

On the trains, due to a safety inspection of the track, delays of around 10-15 minutes are possible to southbound services between East Croydon and Gatwick Airport.