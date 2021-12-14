Sussex travel: Your evening update for Tuesday, December 14

Sussex traffic and travel

A259 at Lancing the roadworks with temporary lights continue to cause delays especially westbound.

A259 at Southwick junction with Kingston Lane, roadworks with temporary lights continue to cause delays.

In Coldwaltham the B2138 Tripp Hill is partly blocked due to an incident around Waltham Park Road.

In St Leonards the B2159 Battle Road is partly blocked due to an accident involving a car and a motorcyclist around Duke Road.

There is queuing traffic on all approaches to the fire station roundabout in Battle.

The railway line between Horsham and Three Bridges has reopened after previous signalling issues.