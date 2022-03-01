Sussex travel: Your evening update for Tuesday, March 1

There is no service on the Gatwick Express between Gatwick Airport and London Victoria.

A267 Heathfield Road - Cross In Hand: Slow traffic due to collapsed manhole on A267 Heathfield Road near Meres Lane. Approach with care.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex traffic and travel

A27 Polegate Bypass - Polegate: Restrictions and long-term roadworks on A27 Polegate Bypass both ways between A22 Polegate Road (Cop Hall Roundabout) and A2270 (Eastbourne turn-off). Expect delays.

Saxon Lane - Seaford: Saxon Lane One Way Street closed due to unsafe building between Steyne Road and High Street.

A28 Church Lane - Westfield: Slow traffic on A28 Church Lane near the New Inn. In the roadworks area.

A281 Guildford Road - Rudgwick: Slow traffic on A281 Guildford Road near the Fox Inn. In the roadworks area.

READ THIS: This former sniper from Chichester is volunteering to fight in UkraineA22 London Road - Felbridge: Slow traffic on A22 London Road before the BP petrol station. In the roadworks area.

A272 Lewes Road - Haywards Heath: Queueing traffic on A272 Lewes Road both ways between B2272 and B2111 Bedales Hill (Bedales Corner). In the roadworks area.

A23 Crawley Avenue - Crawley: Slow traffic on A23 Crawley Avenue around A2220 Horsham Road (Cheals Roundabout). In the roadworks area.

A281 Guildford Road - Horsham: Slow traffic on A281 Guildford Road near Blackbridge Lane. In the roadworks area.

A264 Horsham: Slow traffic on A264 Eastbound between A24 (Great Daux Roundabout) and Rusper Road (Rusper Road roundabout). In the roadworks area.