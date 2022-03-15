Sussex travel: Your evening update for Tuesday, March 15

A27 westbound just after the Amex Stadium through to Hollingbury – slow and queuing traffic due to an incident.

A26 between The Beddingham roundabout in Lewes and Newhaven – scheduled to close both ways tonight from 8pm until 6am tomorrow (Wednesday, March 16). Diversion via the A27, Falmer Road, Warren Road, Wilson Ave and the A259 in both directions.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A24 northbound from the Hop Oast roundabout in Horsham – road closed for repairs to the Railway Bridge expect delays for up to 10 days.

Sussex traffic and travel