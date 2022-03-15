Sussex travel: Your evening update for Tuesday, March 15

Here’s your evening travel update for Sussex on Tuesday, March 15.

By India Wentworth
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 5:17 pm
Updated Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 6:39 pm

A27 westbound just after the Amex Stadium through to Hollingbury – slow and queuing traffic due to an incident.

A26 between The Beddingham roundabout in Lewes and Newhaven – scheduled to close both ways tonight from 8pm until 6am tomorrow (Wednesday, March 16). Diversion via the A27, Falmer Road, Warren Road, Wilson Ave and the A259 in both directions.

A24 northbound from the Hop Oast roundabout in Horsham – road closed for repairs to the Railway Bridge expect delays for up to 10 days.

Sussex traffic and travel

The A23 near Brighton between the junctions with the A273 and A281 – there are roadworks planned from 8pm–6am from today until Saturday (March 19).

