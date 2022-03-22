Sussex travel: Your evening update for Tuesday, March 22

Here’s your evening travel update for Sussex on Tuesday, March 22.

One lane is set to be closed on the A27 westbound between the junctions with the A280 and the A284 Arundel East due to roadworks.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The closure will be in place every day from 8pm-6am until March 24.

Traffic news

The A27 in both directions between the A29 South and the A285 Chichester will also have both lanes closed from 8pm today until 6am tomorrow due to roadworks.

Emergency roadworks will also lead to the closure of one lane in both directions on the A27 between the A259 Chichester East/West and the junction with the A286.

The closure will run from 8pm–5am until March 24.

Emergency roadworks are taking place on the A27 in both directions between the junctions with the A24 North and the A24 South until 11pm tomorrow.

The M23 southbound will have a lane closed from 8pm–5am between J10A and J11, and also between J10 and J11.

The northbound road will also have a lane closed during the same time between J10A and the J10.

Roadworks are planned for the A27 in both directions between the A2770 and the A26 North/South.

Disruptions are expected until 3.30pm on March 24.

Roadworks are expected to cause disruptions on the A21 in both directions between the junctions with the A2100 north of Battle and the A28.