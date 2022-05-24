Sussex travel: Your evening update for Tuesday, May 24

Traffic and travel for Sussex

A272 between Cowfold and Bolney – queuing traffic both ways due to an ongoing incident.

A27 westbound between Falmer and Hollingbury – one lane is closed and traffic is queuing due to an ongoing incident.

A259 Kingsway in Hove – roadworks with temporary lights continue until Thursday (May 26) and there are delays on both approaches.

A27 at Middle Farm – broken down vehicle causing traffic eastbound from the Beddingham roundabout in Lewes and minor delays westbound.