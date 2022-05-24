Sussex travel: Your evening update for Tuesday, May 24

Here’s your evening travel update for Sussex on Tuesday, May 24.

By India Wentworth
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 4:36 pm
Traffic and travel for Sussex
Traffic and travel for Sussex

A272 between Cowfold and Bolney – queuing traffic both ways due to an ongoing incident.

A27 westbound between Falmer and Hollingbury – one lane is closed and traffic is queuing due to an ongoing incident.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

A259 Kingsway in Hove – roadworks with temporary lights continue until Thursday (May 26) and there are delays on both approaches.

A27 at Middle Farm – broken down vehicle causing traffic eastbound from the Beddingham roundabout in Lewes and minor delays westbound.

Western Road, Brighton – possible delays due to ongoing incident.

SussexA27Hove