Sussex travel: Your evening update for Tuesday, May 24

A272 between Cowfold and Bolney – queuing traffic both ways due to an ongoing incident.
A27 westbound between Falmer and Hollingbury – one lane is closed and traffic is queuing due to an ongoing incident.
A259 Kingsway in Hove – roadworks with temporary lights continue until Thursday (May 26) and there are delays on both approaches.
A27 at Middle Farm – broken down vehicle causing traffic eastbound from the Beddingham roundabout in Lewes and minor delays westbound.
Western Road, Brighton – possible delays due to ongoing incident.