Sussex travel: Your evening update for Wednesday, March 16

A2037 at Upper Beeding – ongoing incident and the road is closed both ways.

A22 Golden Jubilee Way southbound is now open again following an incident this morning. However, expect long delays on all surrounding roads.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Football at the Amex Stadium tonight. Kick off at 7.30pm. Expect delays on all approaches.

Sussex traffic and travel

A24 northbound from the Hop Oast roundabout in Horsham – road closed for repairs to the Railway Bridge expect delays for up to 10 days.