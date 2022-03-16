Sussex travel: Your evening update for Wednesday, March 16

A2037 at Upper Beeding – ongoing incident and the road is closed both ways.
A22 Golden Jubilee Way southbound is now open again following an incident this morning. However, expect long delays on all surrounding roads.
Football at the Amex Stadium tonight. Kick off at 7.30pm. Expect delays on all approaches.
A24 northbound from the Hop Oast roundabout in Horsham – road closed for repairs to the Railway Bridge expect delays for up to 10 days.
The A23 near Brighton between the junctions with the A273 and A281 – there are roadworks planned from 8pm–6am from today until Saturday (March 19).