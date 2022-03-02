Sussex travel: Your evening update for Wednesday, March 2

There is no service on the Gatwick Express between Gatwick Airport and London Victoria.

A23 Crawley Avenue - Crawley: Slow traffic on A23 Crawley Avenue around A2220 Horsham Road (Cheals Roundabout). In the roadworks area.

Sussex traffic and travel

A22 London Road - Felbridge: Very slow traffic on A22 London Road near Furze Lane. In the roadworks area.

A21 - Sedlescombe: Slow traffic on A21 near B2244 Paygate Road. In the construction area.

A271 - Battle: Slow traffic on A271 North Trade Road near Claverham College. In the construction area.

A271 - Battle: Slow traffic on A271 North Trade Road around A2100 London Road.

A2101 - Hastings: Slow traffic on A2101 St Helen's Road around Elphinstone Road. In the construction area.

A259 - Bexhill: Slow traffic on A259 Little Common Road around B2182 Cooden Sea Road (Wheatsheaf Inn).

A259 - Eastbourne: Very slow traffic on A259 Seaside around A2290 Lottbridge Drove (Seaside Roundabout).

A27 - Alfriston: Delays of three minutes on A27 Westbound between A27 and Station Road (Drusilla's Roundabout). Average speed 15 mph.

A2023 - Hove: Slow traffic on A2023 Sackville Road around A270 Old Shoreham Road (Hove Park Pub Traffic Lights). In the construction area.

A27 - Lancing: Delays of five minutes and delays easing on A27 Old Shoreham Road Westbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off) and A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout). Average speed 15 mph.

A284 - Littlehampton: Slow traffic on A284 Lyminster Road around A259 Worthing Road (Wick Roundabout).

A27 - Chichester: Very slow traffic on A27 Chichester By-Pass between A285 Portfield Way and B2145 Whyke Road (Whyke Roundabout).

A272 - near South Downs National Park: Slow traffic on A272 Petersfield Road near Ashfield Road. In the construction area.