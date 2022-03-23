Sussex travel: Your evening update for Wednesday, March 23

Here’s your evening travel update for Sussex on Wednesday, March 23.

A lane will be closed from 8pm–6am on the A27 westbound between the A259 Chichester West and the A259 Havant due to roadworks.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency roadworks will also lead to the closure of one lane in both directions on the A27 between the A259 Chichester East/West and the junction with the A286.

Traffic news

The closure will run from 8pm–5am until March 24.

One lane is set to be closed on the A27 westbound between the junctions with the A280 and the A284 Arundel East due to roadworks.

The closure will be in place every day from 8pm-6am until March 24.

Emergency roadworks are taking place on the A27 in both directions between the junctions with the A24 North and the A24 South until 11pm tonight.

The M23 southbound will have a lane closed between J11 and J10A due to emergency barrier works.

The closure will be in place from 8pm–5am.

Roadworks are planned for the A27 in both directions between the A2770 and the A26 North/South.

Disruptions are expected until 3.30pm tomorrow.

Roadworks are expected to cause disruptions on the A21 in both directions between the junctions with the A2100 north of Battle and the A28.

Disruptions are expected until 11pm tomorrow.