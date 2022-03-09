Sussex travel: your evening update for Wednesday, March 9

Queuing traffic has been reported both ways from the A259 to the A285 on Portfield Way. These are the usual delays for this time of day.

Average speeds of 15mph have been reported on the A27 Upper Brighton Road westbound between Church Lane and Broadwater Street West (Grove Lodge roundabout).

Delays of seven minutes and easing have been reported on the A27 Old Shoreham Road, Westbound between Upper Shoreham Road and the A2025 Grinstead Lane. The average speed is ten miles per hour.

Sussex travel

Delays have been reported on the B2123 Falmer Road, Southbound across Warren Road. Congestion to Warren Road is also slow Eastbound.

The A2280 Cross Levels Way is partially blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash on the Lottbridge Roundabout.