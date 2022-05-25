Sussex travel: Your evening update for Wednesday, May 25

Traffic and travel for Sussex

A27 Chichester bypass – queuing traffic westbound towards the Bognor Bridge roundabout and westbound towards the Stockbridge roundabout and A286 northbound also queuing.

A27 eastbound – queuing traffic towards the Ashcombe roundabout in Lewes.

A22 at Golden Cross – roadworks with temporary lights continue to cause delays especially southbound.

A22 southbound Golden Jubilee Way – likely to remain closed for sometime for carriageway cleaning following an earlier broken HGV.

In Hastings, Stagecoach services 20, 22, 22A, 22C, 26 and 99 will be unable to serve stop G in Havelock Road after 7pm tonight due to the closure of Carlisle Parade.

A27 eastbound – queuing traffic from the Cophall roundabout to Dittons Road.

Dittons Road – queuing both ways between Stone Cross and Polegate.

A259 westbound – queuing traffic from the Hooe junction through to the Pevensey services roundabout.