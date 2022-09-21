Sussex travel: Your evening update for Wednesday, September 21

There have been reports of a fire next to the track at Eastbourne Station and trains are currently unable to move at the moment.

Trains are now moving in the area but Southern Rail say they are at a slower speed than usual.

Passengers travelling between Eastbourne and Lewes and Eastbourne and Brighton will need to allow some extra time to complete your journey.

Sussex travel

Southern Rail has said trains from Eastbourne to Hastings and Eastbourne to Ashford International may also be delayed.

The rail operator said passengers affected by the delays can use their train ticket on Brighton & Hove buses between Brighton, Lewes and Eastbourne.

There are also reports of a trespasser on the track at Barnham Station.

Southern Rail have said that as a safety precaution, the power to trains has been switched off and trains are currently at a stand. Emergency services are on their way to site.

There are severe delays of 17 minutes and increasing for vehicles on the A283 Shoreham Road Westbound between the A283 and Dacre Gardens.

Traffic is partially blocked and slow due to crash, involving four vehicles, on the A283 Steyning By Pass Northbound from the A27 Shoreham By-Pass to the A2037 Shoreham Road.

Slow traffic is also apparent on A27 Shoreham By-Pass Westbound, around the A283 Steyning Road, due to a stalled vehicle.

There is also very slow traffic on the A259 Grevatts Lane both ways between the B2132 Yapton Road and the B2233 Yapton Road due to construction work. Temporary traffic lights are in place.

In Brighton, the A270 Upper Lewes Road is partly blocked both ways due to an accident around Roundhill Crescent.

Drivers using Ashburnham Place around St Peters Church Hall are told to approach with care, as there are our cows currently on the road.

In Battle, there are delays of around 10 minute on the A2100 High Street Eastbound at Battle Abbey – due to congestion from Claverham Community College on the A271.