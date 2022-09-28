A27 – there are planned roadworks on the A27 westbound within the B2123 junction tonight. National Highways has said that lane one will be closed between the junctions with the A277 and the A23 from 8pm until 6am.

Roadworks are also planned for this time on the A27 between the junctions with the A270 Brighton East and the A23, with one lane closed. One lane will be closed on the A27 westbound access from B2123. All lanes will be closed at an A27 westbound exit at a minor junction between A270 near Brighton (east) and the A23.

M23 near Gatwick – the M23 northbound between junctions 9 and 8 will have one lane closed for emergency roadworks. One lane out of four will be closed from 10pm to 5am.

Sussex traffic and travel

Chichester – there are reports of heavy traffic both ways on the A286 due to an earlier crash involving two cars on Stockbridge Road.

Shoreham – the A27 is partially blocked due to a stalled vehicle on the Shoreham By-Pass westbound at A283 Steyning turn off.

Shoreham – there are delays on the A259 (Brighton Road westbound) around The Broadway because of roadworks.

Battle – there is queueing traffic on A2100 High Street southbound at Mount Street due to temporary traffic lights.

Lewes – there are delays of four minutes on the A27 at Ranscombe Hill eastbound.