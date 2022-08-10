Sussex travel: Your morning update for August 10

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic has been seen eastbound on the A24 and A27 by Worthing.

Motorists are expected to face a delay eastbound on Cowfold Road by Bolney approaching the A23 due to a build-up of traffic.

Emergency roadworks are expected to cause a disruption on the A259 east of Bexhill this morning, National Highways said.

Traffic news

According to National Highways the roadworks, which are taking place in both directions, are expected to cause a disruption until 11.59pm on Friday, August 12.

Roadworks are also taking place on the A21 southbound by the junction with the A2100, according to National Highways.

National Highways said motorists should expect a disruption everyday between 9.30am-3.30pm until Thursday, August 11.

Emergency roadworks are also expected to cause a disruption on the A259 between the junctions with the A2101 and the A268 this morning, according to National Highways.