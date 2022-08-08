Sussex travel: Your morning update for August 9

At around 6am this morning the AA said it received reports of a crash involving a motorbike on the A285 by Halnaker.

The AA said traffic is coping well.

Traffic has been seen eastbound on the A24 and A27 by Worthing.

Traffic news

There is also a build-up of traffic heading north on the A2025 in Lancing.

Emergency roadworks are expected to cause a disruption on the A259 east of Bexhill this morning, National Highways said.

According to National Highways the roadworks, which are taking place in both directions, are expected to cause a disruption until 11.59pm on Friday, August 12.

Roadworks are also taking place on the A21 southbound by the junction with the A2100, according to National Highways.