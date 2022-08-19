Sussex travel: Your morning update for Friday, August 19

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex traffic and travel news

It’s the second day of Airbourne in Eastbourne so roads are expected to be busy.

In Bexhill, Pebsham Lane is closed to traffic due to gas work. Go here for information on diversion for Stagecoach services.

Southern Rail services will be starting later today and once running, it will be an ‘amended Sunday service’. Check ahead at http://nationalrail.co.uk