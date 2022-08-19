Sussex travel: Your morning update for Friday, August 19
Here’s your morning travel update for Sussex on Friday, August 19.
It’s the second day of Airbourne in Eastbourne so roads are expected to be busy.
In Bexhill, Pebsham Lane is closed to traffic due to gas work. Go here for information on diversion for Stagecoach services.
Southern Rail services will be starting later today and once running, it will be an ‘amended Sunday service’. Check ahead at http://nationalrail.co.uk
Arundel Road West in Peacehaven is closed until 7pm on September 8. Diversions in place mean that there are likely to be delays on Telscombe Cliffs Way and St Peter's Avenue.