Sussex travel: Your morning update for Friday, June 17

Here’s your morning travel update for Sussex on Friday, June 17.

By India Wentworth
Friday, 17th June 2022, 8:25 am
Sussex traffic and travel
Sussex traffic and travel

A27 Eastbound just after the Southerham roundabout in Lewes there is a broken down vehicle between the roundabout and Southerham Lane.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

Newhaven swing bridge will be opening at 2.15pm – expect delays.

Due to driver sickness, a number of Stagecoach services have been cancelled in: Chichester, Littlehampton, Selsey, Telsey, Hastings, Bexhill, Eastbourne and Wittering. Please check the app.

Sussex Road Police’ said on Twitter, “We've already dealt with several broken down cars this morning. It's going to be a hot one today: please please check your vehicle's fluid levels before you head out! You really don't want to end up stuck by the roadside in 28⁰C.”

SussexLewesEastbourneLittlehamptonChichester