Sussex travel: Your morning update for Friday, June 17

A27 Eastbound just after the Southerham roundabout in Lewes there is a broken down vehicle between the roundabout and Southerham Lane.

Due to driver sickness, a number of Stagecoach services have been cancelled in: Chichester , Littlehampton , Selsey, Telsey, Hastings, Bexhill, Eastbourne and Wittering. Please check the app.

‘Sussex Road Police’ said on Twitter, “We've already dealt with several broken down cars this morning. It's going to be a hot one today: please please check your vehicle's fluid levels before you head out! You really don't want to end up stuck by the roadside in 28⁰C.”