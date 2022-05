Sussex traffic and travel

A29 Stane Street at Adversane Road is reported as closed both ways.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Hastings several Stagecoach journeys have been cancelled due to staff shortages. Please check the app before you travel.

In Eastbourne the Church Street northbound bus stop will be closed due to Openreach work. Please use adjacent stops for the duration.